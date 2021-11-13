Ether Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $242,365.39 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $242,365.39 and approximately $11,320.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,608.98 or 0.07253543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00086684 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.