Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $5.61 on Top Exchanges

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. During the last week, Kava has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $564.93 million and $83.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.61 or 0.00008836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00137554 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00508145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00078294 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 150,558,831 coins and its circulating supply is 100,625,000 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

