SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 204.37% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 55.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.