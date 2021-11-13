SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Truist

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by Truist from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.73.
NYSE:SEAS opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock worth $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 55.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 72.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
