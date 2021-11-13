Truist Securities Trims Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Target Price to $15.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

NLS has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Shares of NLS opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $264.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.58. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the second quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nautilus by 82.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nautilus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.