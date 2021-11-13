Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:BGH opened at $17.31 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund were worth $8,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

