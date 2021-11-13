Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.09. First Financial reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. First Financial has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $575.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

