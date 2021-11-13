Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.16.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $874,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $907,284 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.