Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Target Price at $342.62

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $342.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 70.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $337.02 on Wednesday. Linde has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.50 and a 200-day moving average of $302.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

