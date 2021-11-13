Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on STNG shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.