Parex Resources Inc. Declares None Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.52. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

