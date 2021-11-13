Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

BHB opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.92. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.