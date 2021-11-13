Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Value from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:RVI opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Retail Value has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $22.04 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Value’s previous annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 79.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Retail Value’s payout ratio is -834.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Value in the first quarter worth $22,074,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Retail Value by 91.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after acquiring an additional 559,132 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new position in Retail Value in the first quarter worth $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Value in the first quarter worth $9,529,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Retail Value by 473.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 223,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value Company Profile

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

