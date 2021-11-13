Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded by COKER & PALMER to Sector Outperform

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.44.

TS opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806,271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at $20,670,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after acquiring an additional 890,464 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 774.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,359,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 410,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

