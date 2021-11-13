UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given Buy Rating at Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

UFPT opened at $67.99 on Thursday. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $511.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,544,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

