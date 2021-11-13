Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks Sells 2,141 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Dale Burks sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $113,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dale Burks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Dale Burks sold 1,629 shares of Standard Motor Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $76,172.04.

Shares of SMP opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $370.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.64 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 82.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 160,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,146 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

