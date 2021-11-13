Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton Sells 65,250 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

