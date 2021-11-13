PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 11,000 Shares

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX opened at $13.39 on Friday. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $837.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.73.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

