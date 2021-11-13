Man Group plc Has $4.72 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 210,127 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 45,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 26,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.82. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

