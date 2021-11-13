Man Group plc Acquires 18,038 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NYSE:HLI opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $119.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

