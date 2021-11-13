Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 254,506 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 254,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,000. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Mattel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mattel by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mattel by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,062,000 after buying an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

