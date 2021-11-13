Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Trading Down 3.9%

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 172,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 142,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

About Patriot One Technologies (OTCMKTS:PTOTF)

Patriot One Technologies, Inc delivers threat detection and counter-terrorism solutions. Its system is a radar technology providing first responders and security personnel time in active threat scenarios to detect threats typically employed in public locations. The firms PATSCAN multi-sensor covert threat detection Platform identifies and reports threats wherever required; car park, building approach, employee and public entryways and inside the facilities.

