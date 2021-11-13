Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Acquires $19,800.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.