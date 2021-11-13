monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $420.00 at Needham & Company LLC

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded monday.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.27.

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $363.92 on Thursday. monday.com has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.12.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.76. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 60.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that monday.com will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,245,000. Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,565,000.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

