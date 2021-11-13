Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

NYSE F opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $20.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,419 shares of company stock worth $745,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 27,908 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 54,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 179,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 123,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

