Morgan Stanley Reiterates “CHF 440” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 440 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 450.94.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

