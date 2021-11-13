George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Increased to C$154.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities initiated coverage on George Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a C$165.00 target price on the stock. Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$142.57.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE:WN opened at C$139.12 on Friday. George Weston has a 12-month low of C$91.95 and a 12-month high of C$140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$125.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.