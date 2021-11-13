SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

