SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Equities analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

