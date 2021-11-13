Man Group plc Takes Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 200,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,477,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Brigade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05.

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

