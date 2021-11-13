Man Group plc Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $591.84 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $333.06 and a 52 week high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $547.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock worth $5,197,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

