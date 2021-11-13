MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 588,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,035,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after purchasing an additional 510,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H&R Block stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 770.31% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

