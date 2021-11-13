MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

