iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,438,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 417,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,692,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,811,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 77,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,105,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $121.52 and a 1-year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.