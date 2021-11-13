IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after buying an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IDEX by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after buying an additional 213,946 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IDEX by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after buying an additional 208,643 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Shares of IEX opened at $235.05 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $236.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

