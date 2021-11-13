renDOGE (RENDOGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20,890.00

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 13th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $753,820.70 and approximately $20,890.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 70,676,860.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80027692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00071450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00074337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00098393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,576.53 or 0.07202473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,447.57 or 0.99852719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

