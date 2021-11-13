Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NEM opened at $58.73 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

