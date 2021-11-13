Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Tong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

