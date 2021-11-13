Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Sells $308,000.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Rick Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00.
AMD opened at $147.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $155.65. The firm has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
