Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,983 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFGC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

