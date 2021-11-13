PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Position Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $64,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,178,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,671,000 after buying an additional 566,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after buying an additional 563,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,407,000 after buying an additional 323,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,670,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,545,000 after buying an additional 312,549 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.