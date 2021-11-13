MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in News by 66.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,164,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,557,000 after buying an additional 1,257,972 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of News by 89.8% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 14.8% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 618,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 79,563 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 16.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 49,087 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

