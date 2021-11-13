Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 80,194 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $68,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

APPS opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

