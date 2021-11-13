Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 55,801 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.39% of Affirm worth $69,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 898.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,096 shares of company stock worth $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.43. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Affirm from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

