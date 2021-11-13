Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 103,722 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.95% of Anaplan worth $72,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Anaplan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 19.4% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of PLAN opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63. Anaplan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $33,407,145 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.