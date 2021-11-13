Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 79,775 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,775 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $71,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $770,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.08 per share, with a total value of $350,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.96. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.