Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 553 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $74,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.