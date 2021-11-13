Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $78.13 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.35% of Teradyne worth $78,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 19.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,925,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 115.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.33.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $146.19 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $124.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.