The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $80,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 374,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $1,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,457 shares of company stock worth $9,555,122. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

