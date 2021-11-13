Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS.

CSPR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Shares of CSPR opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter worth about $812,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $576,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.