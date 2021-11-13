Regis (NYSE:RGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NYSE RGS opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Regis has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

