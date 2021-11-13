KeyCorp Trims WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price to $43.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.77.

WRK stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s payout ratio is -39.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,004 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WestRock by 80.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

